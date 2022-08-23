I’ve Robbed Him Only Six Times — Cable Thief Confesses in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

Luck has run out of a member of a three-man robbery syndicate operating at Chisco Park in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and its environ.

The robbery suspect, identified as Kenechukwu Iwuchukwu, who hails from Okpunoegbu village in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area, was said to have been caught during a night operation, while they were attempting to steal valuable cables.

In a video trending online, the suspect was seen hand-tied, and leg-tied and seated on the ground, while being surrounded and haphazardly interrogated by the villagers who captured him.

He confessed to have robbed the venue six times and further revealed that they usually sold whatever they stole to an electronic and electrical parts dealer in Nnewi.

According to him, the recent items they had stolen are still in his house, as they were still making arrangements to sell them out before his apprehension.

Mr. Iwuchukwu, a young man in his early twenties said they went for the operation with locally-made pistols and pump-action, which he said his gang members escaped with.

He also identified the other two gang members as Mr. Chisom Obiajulu (who hails from Eziama village in Amichi, but resident in Okpuno-egbu Nnewi), and Mr. Mmesoma Nwaeke, also from Okpuno-egbu.

Efforts to get the reaction of the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, proved abortive, as he was yet to respond to the message sent to him as at the time of this publication.