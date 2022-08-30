Accident: Robbers Abandon Stolen Vehicle in Gutter, Flee in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has recovered a vehicle suspected to have been abandoned by some criminal elements in the state.

The Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, the vehicle, black Mercedes 4matic ML 350 jeep with the registration number: Abuja RBC 527 AL, was recovered along the Amaokpala—Awgbu highway by a patrol team of the Command.

DSP Ikenga further revealed that the team also recovered one Ak47 live ammunition and some criminal masks in the vehicle; and assured that the Command has intensified patrol and improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls in the state.

Hus statement reads: “Anambra State Police Operatives on 29/8/2022 at about 3pm, while on patrol along Amaokpala-Awgbu highway recovered one abandoned black Mercedes 4matic ML 350 jeep with Reg No Abuja RBC 527 AL, one Ak47 live ammunition and some criminal masks.

“Preliminary information shows that the vehicle is suspected to have been snatched by criminal elements who had an accident on their way to yet unidentified location. The armed robbers abandoned the vehicle inside a gutter and fled the scene.

“Meanwhile, Police Operatives have intensified patrol in the area aimed at apprehending the criminal elements. The Command also invites anyone or group looking for such vehicle as highlighted above, to come to Anambra State Police Command Awka, with a valid proof/evidence of ownership for scrutiny and possible collection please.”