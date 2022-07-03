Two Petrol Tankers Catch Fire at Once in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Two petrol tankers, on Sunday, caught fire in Amansea, Anambra State.

The Corps Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Awka.

The statement reads: “At about 1700hrs of today 03-07-2022, Anambra State Fire Service, Awka, Nigeria received a distress call of fire outbreak in two (2) petrol tankers of 33,000 litres opposite At Anthony’s Catholic Church, Amansea.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and Firefighters to the fire scene and fought the fire to standstill with our chemical foam compound and there was no loss of life.

“The avoidable fire outbreak emanated during the trans-loading of the petrol from the faulty tanker to another tanker without the presence of Fire Service to be on standby. The mistake of the pump operator caused the fire outbreak.

“The road is now free for motorists to move on.

“We left the fire scene back to our fire station at about 7:30pm.”