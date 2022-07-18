Philanthropist Donates Borehole to Anambra Community

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The people of Ebenator Community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State joyfully hailed as they beheld the gushing out of new and fresh water from a borehole newly constructed and donated by a concerned citizen of the community, to reduce the scarcity of good water.

Constructed and donated by Mr. Okwuchukwu Vitalis Esomonu, the borehole, sited at Orienwankwo Market, will serve as a regular source of free drinkable water to the indigenes and residents of the community, as well as a source of income through sale of water to commercial water suppliers.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the philanthropic gesture, the benefactor, Mr. Esomonu, described it as one of his ways of giving back to the society.

According to him, good water is a very essential commodity to mankind, and therefore needs to be regularly available; hence, his resolve to take up the project as he discovered that the need, the scarcity, and the stress of getting good water in the rural community kept increasing daily.

While noting that the borehole was drilled three different times at three different locations in the area before the neatest water was eventually gotten on the last deeper drill; Mr. Esomonu further explained that he had entrusted the facility to the care of the leadership of the community to ensure its regular operation and adequate maintenance, while he finalizes the finishing touches on it.

He also called on other well-to-do individuals in the community to join hands to facilitate the development of the community by contributing or supporting in the little way they can, be it in terms of developmental project, youth empowerment, or through other means, as government must not be waited upon for everything.

“Everyone should also help in the little way they can, to facilitate the development of our community, as we must not necessarily wait upon the government for everything, or wait until money starts flowing like a river before we can contribute to the growth of our community. Little drops of water make an ocean,” he said.

In his reaction, the President-General of Ebenator Development Union, Dr. Anthony Okechukwu appreciated the benefactor for his kind gesture and prayed God to continue to replenish him, even as he assured of adequate management and maintenance of the facility.