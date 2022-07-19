Thanks For The Gallant Display, President Buhari To Super Falcons

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari commends the gallant display of Nigeria’s Super Falcons against the Moroccan female national football team in the second Semi-finals of the African Women’s Cup of Nations.

‘‘Although many will be disappointed with the Moroccan victory on penalties, there are many positive outcomes for the Nigerian team to take home and prepare better for the next tournament,’’ the President says.

President Buhari is encouraged by the doggedness, resilience and professionalism of the girls, who despite playing with two players down before a home crowd showed their quality and class.

The President believes that great things are expected from this team and like all Nigerians; he will be cheering them on at future outings.