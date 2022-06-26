Anambra Police Rescue Kidnap Victim from His Car Booth, Recover Vehicles

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Officers of the Anambra State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim from his abduction, few hours after they whisked away.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the rescue operation happened on Saturday along Ezinifite Road in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the victim was abducted at Nwanchi Village, Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of the of the state, after which they forced him victim into the booth of his Lexus and took off.

Ikenga further said that upon receiving the reports, police intensified patrols and restrategized on operational positioning within the area, which made the hoodlums abandon the victim, his vehicle, and their own vehicle and fled. He also noted that the two vehicles recovered are Lexus 350 Salon with Registration number: EPE 316 HE, and Ford SUV with the Registration Number GGE 769 FT.

According to him, operation is still ongoing in the area to ensure the arrest of the kidnappers.