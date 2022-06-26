Man Boxes 45-Year-Old Woman to Death in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 30-year-old man is currently in police net in Anambra State for allegedly boxing a 45-year-old woman to death over neighbourhood squabble.

The suspect, identified as Ebube Oba, was said to have had a quarrel with the victim, Mrs Uzoamaka Ekpe, which resulted to him hitting her on the chest and face with his fist, during which the woman instantly collapsed and was rushed to hospital, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed this to newsmen, said the incident happened at about 4pm on Saturday, June 25 at Ugochukwu Lane Nkpor Agu, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

He said the body of the victim, who was a mother of two children, has been deposited in the mortuary, while investigation is still ongoing, and after which the suspect will be charged to court.

According to him, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, while reacting to the incident, “beseeched the public not to yield to uncontrollable anger at all times.”