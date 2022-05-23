Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Deputy Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Danlami Ahmed Kawule is leading the pack of political heavyweights in Bauchi state who failed to secure the tickets of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 General elections.

Others who lost their bids to get the nod of the party through the delegates are the former Commissioner of Works and Transport, Ibrahim Abdulkadir and that of Science and Technology, Maryam Garba Bagel who all lost the House of Reps tickets.

The Deputy Speaker lost the ticket for the Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives was defeated by Aliyu Amiju Garu, while Ibrahim Abdulkadir lost same ticket for Alkaleri/Kirfi Federal Constituency to Abdulkadir Umar Dewu, and Maryam Garba Bagel lost that of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency, to Barrister Kefas Magaji.

In an interview with Journalists shortly after he was declared winner, Ali Garu said that his victory is a victory for democracy and the good people of Bauchi Federal Constituency.

He commended the delegates who participated in the election for finding him worthy to represent the Constituency, calling on other aspirants to join hands with him to win the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Deputy Speaker in his reaction declined speaking to Journalists when he was approached simply saying, “the process is still on”.

In her reaction to the result, Maryam Garba Bagel said that, “The Primaries has been Won and lost. This time, we are not the winners and we took everything in good faith. May Allah replace it with the best option for us insha Allah” .

She added that, “For those 30 out of 96 delegates that believed in me and gave me their votes making me a 2nd runner out of 9 Contestants, I thank you for the confidence you bestowed in me” .

“For my team of supporters and well wishers, your prayers and words of encouragement are much appreciated.

We live to fight another day. Alhamdulillah! Alhamdullah!! Alhamdullahi!!!”, she concluded.

Similarly”Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman has been announced winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Assembly primary election for Ningi Central Constituency .

The Returning Officer of the election declared that the Speaker being an unopposed candidate in the primary election scored all the 21 votes cast.

Addressing the cheering crowd that converged at the venue of the primary election, the Speaker thanked the PDP delegates, party leaders, stakeholders and his constituents for the overwhelming support and confidence reposed in him.

He promised to redouble his efforts in bringing dividends of democracy to his Constituency in particular and the State in general when reelected.

He appealed to all members of the party and the constituents to work together to ensure the victory of PDP in all elections as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Recall that the Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman was elected to the House in 2019 under the APC but decamped to the PDP few months ago.”