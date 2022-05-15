Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In continuation of his presidential engagements ahead of the party’s special convention, Bauchi State Governor and presidential aspirant Bala Mohammed said if elected, he will ensure unity and security are strengthened under his watch in addition to providing Nigerians with exemplary leadership.

Mohammed was speaking while interacting with Conference of Former Presiding Officers of State Legislature yesterday in Abuja where he added that deepening the Nigeria’s internal democracy and community engagement will go a long way in promoting unity and security.

In a statement which was made available to journalists by the Governor, New Media Aide, Muazu Lawal, Sunday in Bauchi.

In their separate remarks, members of the Conference commended Governor Mohammed for his tremendous projects in the area of education, health and poverty alleviation adding that Nigeria will be great again under his watch.

The Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt Honorable Abubakar Y. Suleiman among other dignitaries were present during the occasion.