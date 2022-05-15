Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has been urged to as a matter of necessity and fairness to all, established an agency to be known as Bauchi State Ecclesiastical Commission (BASEC) which will enhance Christian jurisprudence.

The urge was made by a faith based NGO, Christian Reform Volunteers Network (CRVN) which is also a Human Rights Organization that advocates, promotes and protects the common rights and interests of Christians in Nigeria.

A letter to that effect addressed to the State Governor, Bala Mohammed signed jointly by Barr. J C Jaman and Mr Mbami Iliya Sabka contained that the establishment of such a Commission will go a long way in making Christian community in the state feel a sense of belonging.

The letter copies of which were made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Sunday contained that, “Your Excellency Sir, we deemed it fit to commend your leadership style and good gesture in carrying along Christians in your people -oriented administration which has led to the promotion of unity, peace and development in the state since its inception. We pray for God’s guidance upon you and wish you the best in your administration”.

“However, Your Excellency, we noted with great concern the way Christians, especially the indigenous Christians, have been discriminated against and marginalized in the legal system of our dear state”, the letter further contained.

According to the CRVN, “For example, there is only one Christian High Court Judge and one Christian Magistrate in the whole State and the creation of Sharia Courts and Sharia Commission tend to favour only Muslims because, no christian has ever been or will ever be employed there”.

CRVN stressed that, “In fact, some Ecclesiastical issues such as marriage, divorce and custody of children tend to fall into the hands of Non Christian Judges who lack the Biblical/Christian knowledge of handling the issues, thereby leading to the miscarriage of justice”.

“Finally; It is in view of your impartial leadership style that, we hereby humbly but firmly demand for an Executive Bill for the establishment of the Bauchi State Ecclesiastical Commission which will promote and protect the rights and interests of Christians in the State, without any prejudice”, CRVN concluded.

A proposed draft copy of the Bauchi State Ecclesiastical Commission Bill was attached to the letter sent to the Governor