From. Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Many clubs, associations, professional bodies with thousands of members,including relatives, friends, and well wishers have raised funds and purchased a form with the value of N50m to Bauchi State Governorship aspirant, Muhammad Sani Al’ameen,

The money covered the cost of purchasing expression of interest and nomination forms under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC). The groups had several weeks ago began to gather contributions from members and like minds and create a center for collection to which members channeled contributions of various sums. Presenting the N50m purchased form to Al’ameen spokesperson of the collection Alhaji Muazu Chiroma, said the contributions, some of which came from as low as N1,000 and below based on what one can afford by some of their members, aimed to convey their commitment and appreciation to Al’ameen for his sterling leadership qualities, support and purposeful leadership to whoever comes his way. He explained that the donations came from many registered members of clubs, associations, professional bodies ,friends of Al’ameen, his relatives abd well wishers across the state. They advise the APC delegates to put the interest of the state above any other interest abd pick Al’ameen as APC gubernatorial candidate, and pledge to continue to mobilise more supporters for Al’ameen across the 20 local government areas of the state.

In his response,

Muhammad Sani Al’ameen expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him by the groups and said he was particularly impressed with those who gave little amount of N1,000 and below from their meagre resources.He commended them for their sacrifices and for identifying with him and the APC in Bauchi State.

The Governorship aspirant assured the groups that if elected his administration, will pay attention to Agriculture, and create four Dams across the state to enable people farm both rainy and dry season, to reduce poverty abd create employment opportunities to teeming unemployed youths across the state.

He said he would invest more in commerce, vocational education, job, and wealth creation and will do everything that will create sanity and restore the norms values and development of the state by improving infrastructures.

He pledged to makes Bauchi a state where each Citizens will be proud up because of all inclusivesness and just and fair leadership with the fear of Allah he will give to the people of the state