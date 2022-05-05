Advertisement

The Committee to Protect Journalists have called on the governor of Imo State to remove the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Networking , Miss Adanna Chinyere , over allegations of “scam and incompetence.” The body made this call via a letter to the governor of the State Senator Hope Uzodinma on Thursday .

According to the body, the governor’s aide recruited 13 media persons for media assignment in November 2021 and agreed to pay them monthly stipends beginning from November. From the said November 2021 to April 2022 (Six Months) , she refused to pay them despite the fact that she received 5million naira monthly from the State government.

The Committee to Protect Journalists believed that Leadership is all about solving problems. Leadership is about getting results. The Governor’s profile of courage and versatility in leadership is very encouraging and intimidating. For Adanna Chinyere to dubiously and criminally claim that the governor was not around each time the media persons approach her for their stipend while she turns round to collect the same money and misuse it is very bad to the administration. Committee to Protect Journalists urged the Imo State government to immediately pay the 13 media persons recruited by Adanna Chinyere their 6 months stipend.