Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor and presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said if given a chance to lead Nigeria, he will use the available resources to improve lives of the citizens in addition to ensuring tribalism, sectionalism, regionalism and bigotry are disdained.

Mohammed made this known while interacting with the FCT stakeholders and delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja where he added he will strategically take the leadership in Nigeria through collaboration to ensure poverty, insecurity and division are addressed.

According to Mohammed who is shocked by the insecurity situation in some parts of the country, survival of Nigeria shall be put first adding that the PDP is blessed with patriots that can rebuild the Africa’s most populous state.

Governor Bala appreciated the sportsmanship, synergy and support of the FCT stakeholders of the PDP and called on them to continue to work together to ensure success of the Party in the forthcoming election and beyond.

In their separate remarks, the FCT stakeholders and delegates of the People’s Democratic Party commended Governor Bala for his tremendous projects in FCT as minister and in Bauchi as governor adding that Nigeria will be great under his watch.