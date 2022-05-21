Advertisement

… no contact yet, as injured man battles for his life in hospital

From Chuks Collins, Awka



Some guntotting youngmen have early this morning stormed Ukpor, the headquarters of Nnewi South council of Anambra state again, this time the abducted a wellknown businessman and farmer-chief Chukwujekwu Uzozie. He is the husband of a Pastor -Rev (Mrs) Ada Chukwujekwu

While confirming the report, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga,-the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police command disclosed that a manhunt had been launched for the kidnappers.

As at the time of filing this report, they were yet to call contact his family or friends.

Chief Uzoezie is based in Ukpor, Nnewi South LGA headquarters. His only son, (names withheld), according to an eye witness was shot and fatally injured by the hoodlums when they stormed theUmudiji Umuohama village countryhome, Ukpor early Saturday morning.

They we’re said to have shot sporadically into the air apparently to scare people away before bulldozing into the premises unchallenged.

A family source told journalists that Uzozie was taken to an unknown destination and no contact has been made while the son who was badly wounded has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical treatment.

The source said Uzozie was Special Adviser to a former chairman of Nnewi South Local Government Council.

According to the source, members of St Andrew’s Church Umuoham where Uzozie worships have organised special prayers for his release and quick recovery of his son.