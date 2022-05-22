Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Gummen were at it again in Anambra State on Sunday evening, as they struck the state again and reportedly gunned down an Hausa Suya seller at Nanka, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

According to eyewitness, the incident happened at about 5:15pm at Nkwọ Agụ Nanka, where the suya seller, identified simply as Audu, was selling his suya before the gunmen struck in two Hilux Vans.

It was gathered that the two Hilux Vans pulled up near Audu’s suya stand, and the gunmen alighted and began scattering the stand, while everybody, including Audu, was enveloped with shock and fear, as the gunmen also pulled out their AK47 guns.

The trashed suya stand..

As that was going on, Audu attempted to escape but could not, as the gunmen immediately opened fire on him, shattered his head with bullets and rent his entire body with gunshots.

It was also learnt that shortly after that, the Gummen started calling on the panic-striken residents to come and have free suya, while Audu’s body lied lifeless in the pool of its blood.

Some residents of the area revealed that Audu, who should be in his 60s, had been selling suya at the location since 2001, and spoke Igbo language and Nanka tongue fluently. They also described him as a very jovial and cheerful person loved by everyone and well-known in the community.

All efforts to get the reaction of the Anambra State’s Police Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga proved abortive, as he neither picked his call nor responded to a text message sent to him.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime did not also respond to his own call.