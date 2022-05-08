Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said that everything under the APC administration is going haywire as the results of lack of good governance adding that if given a chance to lead, innovation and invention will replace maladministration, arrogance and cant.

Mohammed made this known while interacting with stakeholders and delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo states.

The statement by Lawal Muazu Bauchi New Media Aide to Bauchi Governor and made available to news men Saturday in Bauchi.

Mohammed, who said Nigeria, has really facilitated for him to become who he is, it is time to reciprocate the gesture by establishing a durable administrative framework that will be beneficial to the citizens.

He added that his presidency will leverage resources and bring people from various section of the country with leadership recruitment to address the hardship Nigerians have faced.

While commending the Bala Mohammed Vanguard for the support, Mohammed said he considers himself a political general who was jailed for the PDP, the largest Africa’s political party in his scrutiny.

In their separate remarks, former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, stakeholders and delegates of Ekiti, Oyo and Osun respectively, expressed confidence in Governor Bala and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and assured him of their support.