From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP) Arfat Aminu Dan Maliki has declared his intention to contest for the Bauchi Central Constituency seat in the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Arfat who made the declaration today saturday in Bauchi, told the party executives that he decided to run for the office because he is qualified and fit to represent the constituency in the State House of Assembly.

He told the party leaders that he has contributed to his community and to the local government, hence he needed a higher platform to do more and better a lot of his people.

The Party Cheiftain said that he is contesting the Bauchi Central Constituency seat not because of any personal interest but to serve his people, stressing that he had always nursed the ambition to be a leader since he was a kid.

“So many persons have won elections on the platform of this party in the past, but sadly, they have not done enough to change the narratives in the Bauchi Central Constituency. If by the grace of God, I win this seat, I assure you that I will give priority to education, health care and will create job opportunities for unemployed youths in my constituency”

“Being a youth, I have started holding consultations with critical stakeholders in the state and have accepted their advise and guidance.There is no person that can be successful without consulting with those ahead of you, people who can support and mentor you” he said

He said that his people whom he had served in different capacities came, calling him to contest the election, adding that through the House of Assembly he will contribute more to the development of local government.

He expressed confidence in the party, assuring that he would win the election.