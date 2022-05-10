Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

The Southeast Zonal Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Soddiki, has debunked the online publications alleging that gunmen, on Sunday, completely burnt down a full truckload of cows with all the cows inside it.

Recall that online reports started flying around on Sunday morning, alleging that a truckload of cows was set on fire by unknown gunmen in Uga Aguata Local Government area of Anambra State.

It was also reported that the truck was on its way to a market when the gunmen attacked it.

However, when contacted for his confirmation and reaction regarding the attack, the South-East MACBAN Chairman, Alhaji Soddiki, who revealed that the said-attacked cows belong to some cow dealers from Uga community, further said he had not got the full details of the attack.

According to him, the truck was returning from the North to Uga where the indigenes who were owners of the cows were waiting for their consignments.

Similarly, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said that the cows, alongside one Mr. Mohammed Lawal, were rescued unhurt by police operatives, who rushed to the scene, following a distress call at about 8.am

He said it took the timely intervention of police operatives in conjunction with community people to rescue the driver of the truck and the 34 cows; even as he described the incident as a suspected arson and cruelty to animal by gunmen.

He said: “The Anambra State Police Command has rescued one Mohammed Lawan ‘M’ of Taraba State and recover thirty-four livestock within Ezinifite and Uga boundary/expressway in Aguata LGA. The rescue is following a distress call today 8/5/2022 at about 8am of a suspected arson and cruelty to animal by gunmen.

“Preliminary information reveals that the victim where on transit, conveying livestock to Awarasi, Uga Aguata LGA. Meanwhile, Police Operatives are currently in the area, normalcy has been restored, and the situation is being monitored.”