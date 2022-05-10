Advertisement



…Asks him to bow face in shame

The Apex Socio-cultural Youth organization of Ohanaeze Youth Council has described Gov. David Umahi as secret agent igniting the height of insecurity in Southeast.

Expressing her utter dissatisfaction through the national President, in a release issued to the media today, Monday 9th May 2022, Comrd. Igboayaka O Igboayaka, OYC described the poor outing of Gov. Umahi on Friday, 6 May on Channel TV as the height of insensitive “over a sensitive matter”.

Speaking, Igboayaka said: “We’re closely monitoring Gov. Umahi and his grangsters, especially how he used Effium and Ezza community war as a political leverage. Gov. David Umahi very soon will tell us what he knows about “Izzi boys” and burning down of Prof George Obiozor house, the day of judgement and revelation is coming up upon him”, Igboayaka stated

Embittered Igboayaka bluntly accused Gov. Umahi of scuttling the formation of Ebube Agu In Southeast, adding; “and technically conspired with his brother Gen. Umahi to resign, yet he set up his own, so-called Ebube Agu, a self-acclaimed security outfit, with the sole aim of witch-hunting to his perceived political enemies.

“Gov. Umahi claimed that his brother Gen. Umahi resigned as Chairman of Southeast security Committee due to lack of funding, yet the same Gov. Umahi has one Hundred Million Naira to purchase the Presidential ticket.

“Gov. Umahi should explain to Ndigbo who was and who is still funding Effium and Ezza Community war and “killers dreaded boys” who maimed and burnt houses”.

Gov. David Umahi accusing President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Prof. George Obiozor of delaying the discussion with the presidency on the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is merely looking for a shield for his collapsed selfish presidential ambition, and also hiding under all forms of political gimmicks and pretence just to grab power”, Igboayaka fumed.

He, however, lauded Prof. George Obiozor’s leadership trait in piloting the affiars of Ohanaeze Ndigbo particularly with regard to the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

He said: “Prof. George Obiozor as a new father of Igbo nation has done wonderfully well and has almost completed the political solution of Nnamdi Kanu’s case with the Federal government without seeking any personal glory.

Umahi should be informed that those who matter in Nnamdi Kanu’s case have concluded every necessary arrangement.

“Unfortunately, Gov. David Umahi outing on Channel TV is seeking mere cheap political self-glory to attract sympathy from IPOB.

“Evidently, the case of Nnamdi Kanu with Federal government is above the capacity of Gov. Umahi. He has proven overtime that can’t be trusted both by the Federal Government and IPOB.

“Gov. David Umahi has on countless occasions glaringly has displayed his lack of intelligence and competence in resolving security crisis. There are certain things not meant for public discussion.

“Therefore the unguided outburst of Gov. David Umahi at Channels TV is like a mad man who came out to dance when the drums and music had already ceased.