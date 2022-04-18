Advertisement

There was palpable tension among residents of Angwan-Fulani, Dakwa area near Dei-Dei, the boundary community between the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and the Niger State over the influx of strangers into the community.

Dakwa, a burgeoning town sometimes referred to as a satellite town of the FCT, has in recent times witnessed a series of robbery cases, car snatching, house burglary and kidnapping among other sundry criminalities.

Speaking to City & Crime in separate interviews at the weekend, the residents expressed concern that scores of unknown people had disembarked from a truck at an enclosed land near the popular Dantata junction along the Kubwa-Zuba expressway that linked to the area.

A resident of the area, Abdullahi Audu, said “harbouring strange or unknown faces at a time like this in our community when terrorists are penetrating everywhere is very dangerous.

“We can’t afford to accommodate individuals who will perpetrate evil or put our community in danger.”

Another resident, Mrs Philomena Kalafere, also said, “Yes, I saw them on my way back from work. A big lorry brought them with their loads. Men, women and children; they were moving their things into the fenced land.”

But a member of the security committee, who simply identified himself as Efosa, allayed the fears of residents, saying the chairman of the community had met with mai anguwas (community heads) about the presence of unknown people.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, told our correspondent that he would find out the true situation of things and get back but he was yet to do so when this report was filed.