By Ifeanyi Onyekachi

In compliance with section 109 of 1999 Constitution as amended , the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA), has declared the seat of Nkwerre State Constituency vacant. The decision followed a motion moved by member representing Ngor-Okpala State Constituency, Hon Blyden Amajirionwu, who at the floor of the House on Wednesday, moved a motion praying that the Seat of Hon . Obinna Okwara, member representing Nkwerre State Constituency be declared vacant owing to his defection to PDP.

Hon. Blyden who copiously quoted section 109 of 1999 Constitution as amended, particularly subsection (1) and (2), said that any member who left the party that sponsored his election and moved to another party, the Speaker shall declare such a seat vacant.

His motion was seconded by Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, member representing Isiala Mbano State Constituency. The Speaker who immediately consulted the Constitution and House Rule, asked that Hon Blyden Amajirionwu substantiate his allegation by presenting evidences.

The Ngor- Okpala member laid pictorials and VCD to the table showing where Hon. Obinna Okwara defected to PDP and raised up PDP party card.

Bound by the constitutional provision, the Speaker who painstakingly read the relevant portions of the constitution, called for voice votes, with almost all the honourable members giving nod to the constitutional provision, with the shout of isssssssss.

The Speaker therefore declared the seat of Nkwerre State Constituency vacant and called on INEC to conduct bye-election in the area.

Similarly, the member representing Ideato North State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Arthur Egwim, who was among other 2 members that were suspended on 23rd, December 2021, for dishonourable behaviour, was recalled.

The Rt. Hon. Speaker who read his apology letter at the floor of the House, announced his recall after a unanimous agreement by members of the House.