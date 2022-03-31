Advertisement

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has travelled to the United Arab Emirate to participate at an Investment Summit facilitated by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

A statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba indicated that during the summit, Governor Ganduje is expected to make presentation.

He said the governor is billed to speak on the potentials of Dala Inland Dry Port (DIDP) for the state, the North and Nigeria on which also some neighbouring countries of Niger Republic, Cameroon, Tchad and Central Africa, have already indicated interest to fully patronize when it takes-off.

The statement also indicated that on the sideline of the forum, Ganduje is scheduled to meet with potential investors in the DIDP which is expected to result in the formalization of bilateral agreement for Nigeria’s economic development.