Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Barely three days after Unknown Gunmen attacked the Nnewi Local Government Secretariat in Ukpor, Anambra; yet-to-be identified gunmen have again stormed and killed two officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state.

The incident, which occured on Sunday reportedly happened along the Igbo-Ukwu—Ezinifite—Uga Road in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, where the officers were said to have been carrying out their lawful duty until the tragedy hit them.

According to an eyewitness, the attack happened at about 2.pm, between Ezinifite and Uga.

The eyewitness, in a viral social media post, said: “Please avoid Igbo Ukwu-Ezinifite-Uga Rd. now. Two Road safety officials shot dead between Ezinifite and Uga at about 2pm today Sunday, April 3.”

Confirming the incident in a press statement titled ‘Two Operatives Shot Dead As Unknown Gunmen Attack FRSC Patrol Team in Anambra State’, the Corps Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem also revealed that the team leader, who sustained injuries, was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

He said: “The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who was visibly touched decried the attack while condoling with the families of the deceased staff, the unit commander and staff of Igbo-Ukwu Command, and the entire management and staff of the corps over the loss, and prayed for their souls to rest in peace.”

According to him, Oyeyemi also assured that the Corps is synergizing with other security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of such heinous act.