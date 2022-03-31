Advertisement

Mr Frank Nweke Jnr, onetime Minister of Information, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, Nweke Jnr was unveiled officially on Thursday at the party secretariat in Enugu.

Nweke was the Minister of Information and Communication during the second tenure of President Olusegun Obasanjo, from 2003 to 2007.

Addressing the audience, Nweke said that he had finished his registration at his Ward, Local Government Council and now a bonafide member of the great party.

He said that he joined APGA because of its antecedent, sincerity and truthfulness of its members and the party.

He said that any government that failed to protect its citizens was not worthy to be adding that APGA was known for security, good leadership and governance.

The former Minister advised the party members to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards before the 2023 general elections.

“We have to prepare, equip ourselves to take over the state’s leadership and give the citizens better life they have been asking for.

“I have come to serve, to help build this party and to reposition it for the good of the state and its citizens,” Nweke said.

The state party chairman, Mr Ndubuisi Enechi-Onyia welcomed Nweke to the party, saying that he believed he joined the party for now and for future.

“As you join this party, I believe that other people of your pedigree will still join to make this party great.

“If we do not win the 2023 gubernatorial election as a party, it is our fault, because the election is there for us to win.

“Nweke said he came to build and we are here to help anybody who want to build and that has been our job as the state executives,” he said.

The state secretary of the party, Mr Dickson Ani, welcomed Nweke to the party and pledged to work with him.

“We appreciate your intention of coming to this great party which you said is to build, you are welcome and we are ready to work with you,”he said.

In her vote of thanks, the party Woman Leader, Mrs Ngozi Ugwu advised Nweke to live to his word and know that APGA is a brotherly party.

“I feel happy because, you joined this party with your heart and this party remains our own, so we stand by you and others, who have same intention,” she said.