Justice S. D. PAM of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State have convicted and sentenced one Joseph Ajilo to two years jail term in prison on one count charge of impersonation.

The charge reads, “That you Joseph Ajilo Igben on or about the 10th of November, 2021 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently impersonated one Amber Mounday with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prevention, Prohibition, etc) Act 2015 and punishable under the same Act”.

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, C. O. Oni, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

Justice Pam convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years in prison, with an option of fine of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N250,000.00) payable into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also ordered that the convict should forfeit the proceeds of crime and one Tecno Camon 12 phone used in committing the offence to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Judge also said that the convict shall restitute the victim Four Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars ($4,500).

Ajilo’s journey to the Correctional Service started when he was arrested sometimes in November 2021 by officers of the Commission, at Ada George area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State for internet fraud activities

Investigation shows that the convict had been involved in internet fraud with several scam documents on his phone. It was also revealed that the convict owns and operates a fake email address with the name ambermounday96@gmail.com and uses his Hangouts user name Amber Mounday in chatting with his victims, Bruce Williams and Tom .W. Miller.

Further investigation proved that Igben deceived his victims into believing that he could help them turn around their funds through Bitcoin trading.

The victims believed and invested a total of Four Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($4,500) but were left high and dry by the defendant.