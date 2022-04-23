Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

An unidentified couple has been paraded stack naked in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, for allegedly stealing and selling children as their means of livelihood.

An obscene video that went viral on the social media shows a group of angry youths parading the suspects on streets of the commercial city of Nnewi, with blood stains on the body of the husband, suspected to have come from lashes and beatings from the mob.

The mob were also seen kicking, cajoling, pushing and castigating the duo intermittently as they were marched forward to an unknown destination, with the husband and tormentors accusers taking the lead, while the wife and her accusers followed from behind.

They were also harassed, interrogated and filmed as they marched.

In a voice note that accompanied the video clip, a male eyewitness was heard lamenting over some of the atrocities allegedly committed by the couple.

According to him, the couple are parents of three children, but specialize in buying and selling other people’s children without regrets. He further revealed that the couple were caught at Amukor area of Nnewi.

All efforts to get the reaction of the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga on the incident were not successful, as his number was unreachable, as at the press time, while he was also yet to respond to message sent to him prior to this publication.