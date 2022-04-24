Advertisement





The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Victims Support Fund VSF has General TY Danjuma has received the report of the Review Panel set up to review the operations of the Victims Support Fund since inception. The panel was tasked for the review in October 2020, the task lasted for a year and ended in October 2021.



Amongst the tasks of the review panel was the analysis of funds and the impact of operational activities of the organization between 2014 and 2020. The forensic audit of the VSF was carried out a renown financial firm and experts. They also used the opportunity to hold consultations with internal and external stakeholders of the VSF which also included extensive research and field visits.



In a press statement released by Alkasim Abdulkadir, on behalf of the Chairman of the VSF, General Danjuma. It stated that

“The Report which was submitted in three volumes gave the detailed outcome of the Review of the VSF and made extensive recommendations to the Chairman VSF”



The Chairman of the Review Panel Brig Gen Jones Arogbofa rtd thanked the Chairman VSF for the opportunity given to the Panel to serve; he recalled the excellent record of the Chairman VSF’s service to the nation Nigeria and commended his prudent leadership which has made the VSF standout amongst similar humanitarian organizations in the country. Other members of the Panel and the Secretariat further applauded the judicious nature the Chairman managed the VSF resources and for stretching it out overtime to achieve great results.



The forensic auditors had earlier, in a meeting at the SAPETRO Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos, submitted and discussed the outcome of the audit with the Chairman.



While responding, Gen Danjuma thanked the panel for the time spent examining and auditing the past operations of the VSF. He used the occasion to praise the sacrifice made by the review panel while the assignment lasted over the year.



“You had with no notice left your places of abode to do the job, a job you did very well”. He said while formally receiving the three (3) volume report of the operational appraisal of the Victims Support Fund, the brief event ended by the Chairman wishing them well in their various endeavours.



Other members of the panel were Ambassador Usman Baraya and Major General Suleiman Labaran (rtd). The Secretariat was made up of Ambassador John Gana Secretary and Hajiya Saudatu Mahdi Assistant Secretary.