By Ifeanyi Onyekachi

The Speaker Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA), Rt. Hon. Barr. Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh, has called on APC women leaders in all the electoral ward in Obowo to extend their drag nets across party lines and win more members for APC.

The number three ciitizen in Imo State made the charge when the women leaders paid him a courtesy call in his Obowo country home.

The Speaker who promised to support them to achieve success, reminded them that by virtue of their positions they are all leaders and must work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He told them that now is the time to work hence they must sit down and plan their winning strategy.

He said, ” now is the time to work, you must be that woman who want to make a difference”.

The Speaker who said that he is never associated with failure, told the ward women leaders that the administration of Governor’ Hope Uzodinma which produced a speaker from Obowo should consider the local government as a given. He however said that for that to happen depends on the women who in his opinion are major vote casting group.

The LGA women leader, Lolo Ngozi Ihemekwele, who led the group, had earlier told Mr Speaker that they came to rejoice with him over his elevation to the position of the Speaker of IMHA. The women who pledged determination to move Obowo to a higher pedestal, rained prayers on the Speaker and requested him to extend their prayers and good will to the governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinmma.

Also, Lady Ngozi Onyeneho, and other women who spoke at the occasion, called on all the women to rise to their responsibility to deliver APC in all the booths in every election.