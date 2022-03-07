Advertisement

The Ebonyi Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will soon begin to enforce the installation of speed-limiting device in commercial vehicles in the state.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Anthony Okore, said this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Okore said that the enforcement would be strict and focussed on commercial buses and articulated vehicles.

“It is our desire to reduce the rate of road accidents in the state to the barest level and the installation of speed-limiters are key in achieving this objective.

“The recklessness of articulated vehicle and commercial bus drivers always calls for serious concern but the speed-limiters will assist in regulating their speed,” he said.

“We have discovered that vehicle owners are always hesitant to install such devices so we would ensure that they installed them before the vehicles are released to them,” he said.

The sector commander further said that the command would intensify its enlightenment campaigns to discourage overspeeding among all categories of motorists.

He said the command had succeeded in keeping the rate of accidents in the state low through regular enlightenment campaigns, diligence of corps personnel and cooperation from motorists.

“We recorded incidences of road traffic crashes in the beginning of the year but we sustained our enlightenment campaigns, making the people realise the importance of driving to stay alive.

“The rate of such açcidents has reduced drastically and we hope to sustain the trend through appropriate enforcements,” Okore said.