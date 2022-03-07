Advertisement

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday, in Abuja unveiled the logo for the Dala Inland Dry Port (IDP).

Ganduje said at the event that the state government had already invested over N2.7billion in the project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the project, which was conceived over two decades ago, is proposed to be delivered in March.

”This project was conceived over 20 years ago, but did not go beyond paperwork. When we came in, we decided to give it political will.

”We were requested to provide an enabling environment, which was absolutely necessary.

”We (Kano State), had spent more than N2.7billion for access road, fencing of the whole site, provision of water, electricity,security around the area.

”So, we are happy that the project has taken off in earnest.

“We assure you that if Dala IDP is declared port of origin and destination, we will not be serving the state of Kano alone.

”We are extending discussion with the Republic of Niger, Chad, northern Cameroon, Republic of Central Africa and they have all agreed to utilise this facility.

”We thank all the stakeholders who have come to our aid, we assure you that Kano state government will continue to provide an enabling environment.

”This is to ensure that this inland dry port provides the best services in the world as far as inland dry port is concerned,”Ganduje said.

In his remark, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi restated the importance of dry ports to facilitate international trade and transit cargoes to landlocked countries.

Amaechi, represented by Dr Margaret Ajani, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, reiterated Federal Government’s commitment to link all approved Dry Ports in the country with rail lines, for optimum utilisation and efficiency.

”In this regard, the Dala IDP in Zawachiki will be given the necessary attention by considering possible options to align the facility with the Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Rail line under construction apart from the Narrow Gauge Line already in existence.

”We have a ministerial committee chaired by the permanent secretary to ensure the realisation of the Dala IDP and other ports.

”It will look at the challenges militating against its development since 2006 and recommend workable solutions to make them fully operational.

”It is imperative to develop the dry port and make it work. This will undoubtedly boost revenue generation and job creation to the teeming youth of the state.

”This project will greatly provide stimulus to the economy of the state and the country at large,” Amaechi said.

The minister commended the Kano state government for its efforts towards the realisation of the port.

He also called on shippers, investors and port users to take full advantage of this investment opportunity to patronise Dala IDP for export and import cargoes through the facility.

The Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo, said the Dala IDP would not only help decongest the seaports, but would reduce time and cost of processing for export, particularly for shippers in the hinterland

”I am confident that the port will help enhance activities of importers and exporters by ensuring that goods of the right quality are exported and imported,”Adebayo said.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, appealed to those concerned to ensure speedy completion of the Dala port and the Kaduna-Kano rail project.

” It is imperative to ensure full implementation of recommendation of the proposed summit as it will attract stakeholders and investors to invest in Kano.

”We at the Emirate Council will give all the necessary support needed.”

On his part, Mr Emmanuel Jime, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), appreciated the Kano state government for releasing over N2.5billion in support of the Dala project and called on other states to emulate the gesture.

Jime assured of the commitment of the NSC and the ministry of transportation in the realisation of port projects in the country.

Earlier, Chairman of Dala IDP, Abubakar Bawuro, in his opening remarks commended all the stakeholders that had variously contributed in the realisation of the project.

He also commended Ganduje for providing an enabling environment for businesses in the state to thrive.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, investors, traditional rulers and government officials, among others.

The stakeholders applauded the efforts of the Kano government and pledged their support for the success of the project.