From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir has warned traditional rulers, forestry officers against indiscriminate selling of lands particularly farmlands saying that such action has been traced to the incessant farmers/herders violent clashes that have claimed innocent lives.

The Governor stated this in Yana, headquarters of Shira LGA in continuation of the distribution of empowerment items to people of the state, He said that community policing remains the best option in crime control.

He stressed the need for synergy among all security agencies in the state in order to fight crimes and criminality in the communities.

On the empowerment programme under the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP), the Governor said that his administration will soon reimburse it so that more beneficiaries will be added.

He said that the aim of the programme is make the beneficiaries self employed in order to reduce poverty and unemployment among the people saying that the empowerment packages were for 500 youths and women in Shira local government area of the state.

The Governor pointed out that the initiative was meant to enable the beneficiaries establish businesses of their own or boost the existing ones saying that the 500 beneficiaries in the local government got sewing and grinding machines, motorcycles, vehicles while others were empowered with N50, 000 each.

He also said that the program was deliberately designed to address unemployment in the state noting that his administration is desirous of pulling citizens out of poverty and joblessness hence it initiated the empowerment programme.

The Chairman of Shira, Mahmud Abba, expressed appreciation to the governor for carrying his people along in delivering dividends of democracy.

The chairman who said Governor Bala Mohammed has renovated over 70 schools in Shira local government, commended him for the ongoing renovation of the 20 local government Secretariats in the state.

He called on the beneficiaries not to sell the items but make good use of them in order to become self reliant.