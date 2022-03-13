Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), has distributed relief materials to 200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) households in Bauchi state.

Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, Federal Commissioner of the commission, Flagg off the distribution of the relief items on Saturday in Bauchi, said it is part of the commission mandate to reach out to the displaced people.

She said the relief items distributed are food and non-food items to over 200 households IDPs in some communities of Bauchi state.

Represented by Alhaji Bello Mohammed, Acting Director Human Resources of the Commission said it became necessary to reach out to persons of concerns especially with the increasing number of displaced persons in the country.

“It is worthy to note that NCFRMI is fully committed to seeking for ways to alleviate the plight of our persons of concern and ensure zero hunger for IDPs.

“As well as asylum seekers,refugees and stateless persons through livelihood programs and other activities of the commission,” she said.

According to her, the beneficiaries are from Rundebe, Trum , Mori and Adamami communities of Bauchi, Misau and Shira local government areas of the state.

The relief items include Rice 25kg, Maize,25kg , Millet 25kg, beans 25kg Noodles, toiletries,

Others are palm and groundnut oil mattresses, mats , buckets, cups and sanitary pads,” she said.

Suleiman-Ibrahim disclosed that the Commission commenced training of IDPs’ various vocational skills and businesses to become self-reliant.

She explained that there was renewed interest by President Buhari and the Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs ,Hajia Sadiya Umar to the plight of IDPs in the country.

In a remark,Dr Abubakar Mamsa, representative of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) appreciated the Commission under the Federal Government for providing succor to the IDPs in the state.

“We appreciate the gesture by the Commission for what it is doing in the country, particularly for including Bauchi in their gesture,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries against selling the relief materials given to them.

“Do not sell the items you are giving and make sure you put it to good use,” he said.

Malam Yusuf Mohammed who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, said the relief items will go a long way in ameliorating their suffering.

“We Commended President Mohammadu Buhari and the commission for considering our situation.,” He said.