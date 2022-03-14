Advertisement

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, March 14 2022, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Tarbee Destiny Tyodoo before Justice N. I. Afolabi of the Federal High Court, Lafia, Nasarawa State on one count charge for his involvement in Internet fraud.

The charge reads: “That you Tarbee Destiny Tyodoo sometime in January, 2022 in Makurdi, Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court directly made false statement on your Facebook dating scam account knowing same to be false, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (3) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same Section of the Act”.

The defendant pleaded “guilty” to the charge.

Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua prayed the Court to convict and sentence him as charged.

Justice Afolabi convicted and sentenced Destiny to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N500, 000.00.

He is to forfeit one Laptop, to be sold by auction by the Registrar of the Court with the supervision of the EFCC and the proceeds, paid into the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government of Nigeria.