Below is the list of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s nominees for commissioners. The list was submitted to the State Assembly on Friday for confirmation. The list contains 20 nominees.

Finance – Mr. Ifeatu Chinedu Onejeme

Lands – Prof Offornze Amucheazi [SAN]

Works and Infrastructure – Engr Ifeanyi Okoma

Budget and Economic Planning – Chiamaka Helen Nnake

Health – Dr. Afam Ben Obidike

Youth Development – Patrck Agba

Women and Social Welfare – Ifeyinwa M. Obinabo

Commerce and Industry – Dr. Obinna Chima Ngonadi

Power and Water Resources – Engr Julius M. Chukwuemeka

Education – Prof. Ngozi T. Chuma-Udeh

Information – Paul Nwosu

Agriculture – Dr. Forster Ihejiofor

Transport – Patricia I. Igwebuike

Homeland Affairs – Chikodi Anara

Attorney General/Justice. – Sylvia Chika Ifemeje

LG, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs – Collins A. Nwabunwanne

Culture, Entertainment and Tourism – Donatus N. Onyeji

Petroleum and Mineral Resources – Anthony I. Ifeanya

Housing – Paulinus I. Onyeka

