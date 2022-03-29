Below is the list of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s nominees for commissioners. The list was submitted to the State Assembly on Friday for confirmation. The list contains 20 nominees.
Finance – Mr. Ifeatu Chinedu Onejeme
Lands – Prof Offornze Amucheazi [SAN]
Works and Infrastructure – Engr Ifeanyi Okoma
Budget and Economic Planning – Chiamaka Helen Nnake
Health – Dr. Afam Ben Obidike
Youth Development – Patrck Agba
Women and Social Welfare – Ifeyinwa M. Obinabo
Commerce and Industry – Dr. Obinna Chima Ngonadi
Power and Water Resources – Engr Julius M. Chukwuemeka
Education – Prof. Ngozi T. Chuma-Udeh
Information – Paul Nwosu
Agriculture – Dr. Forster Ihejiofor
Transport – Patricia I. Igwebuike
Homeland Affairs – Chikodi Anara
Attorney General/Justice. – Sylvia Chika Ifemeje
LG, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs – Collins A. Nwabunwanne
Culture, Entertainment and Tourism – Donatus N. Onyeji
Petroleum and Mineral Resources – Anthony I. Ifeanya
Housing – Paulinus I. Onyeka
