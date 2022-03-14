Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna, Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Executive Council has passed a vote of confidence on Gov David Umahi over his leadership/ developmental role in the state.

The Hon Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cletus Ofoke on Monday, passed the ‘Vote of Confidence’ as contained in a press briefing at the old Executive Council Chambers, Abakaliki, alongside other Exco members.

Chief Cletus Ofoke affirmed that Ebonyi state government/ Executive Council is not divided, but a well united body under the governor of the state, and are focused on giving the people of Ebonyi State the best as evidently seen in the development of the state.

Reacting to the comment of Rivers state governor on social media, he, Ofoke stated that “In democracy, people are entitled to their different opinions. We are aware and of course, I read in a social media of a comment from a governor, particularly the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

Well, these are to me people that are jealous about the beautiful work God is using the governor of Ebonyi state to do for the people. And we know that, we have courts of competent jurisdiction, that can address issues like that. As a government, we are not distracted by those comments, we are focused. And we know that if it were the times Ebonyi was known

as a ‘Dust of the Nation’, all these comments won’t have been coming.”

“But you know when this particular governor of ours is performing more than every other governor, it must attract some envy. And we cannot allow ourselves to be distracted, but every comment anybody has made, he/she will answer for it legally.”

On the Allegations of Pronouncement and panic over the court judgement, he stated that “We are sitting and are sitting very tight. We believe in Nigerian Judiciary strongly. A judgement of one judge possibly that was purchased, cannot be used for overall assessment of the whole and entire judiciary, No.

There’s no panic from Ebonyi State government. All the marches you’re seeing on the street and press briefing is in solidarity, because we are all living in Ebonyi state and we know that the governor is performing. And when there’s distraction from any source, the entire Ebonyi, if not because we are calming people, every bony wants to come here to show Solidarity. So we are not expecting anything negative from the count. We have Confidence in the court of appeal and we know that they will do Justice to the matter in no distant time” ( Ofoke).