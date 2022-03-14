Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa on Monday inaugurated its new state executive council members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Garba Abubakar, administered the oath of office on the new state officers.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru, assisted by the State Chairman of the party, Mr Aminu Sani, presented certificates to the officers.

In his remarks, Badaru tasked the new executives to be loyal to the party, disciplined, patient, honest and just in the discharge of their respective duties.

Also speaking, Alhaji Umar Namadi, the deputy governor of the state commended stakeholders for putting party interest above personal interest.

This, he said, led to the conduct of successful and peaceful congresses in the state.

“It is in history that all our congresses were conducted peacefully without any hitch in the state,” Namadi said.

In his goodwill message, APC chieftain in the state, Mr Ubale Hashim, commended Badaru for entrenching internal democracy in the party.

“All our congresses were conducted peacefully. No complaints, no petitions and no court case concerning either ward, LG or state congress in Jigawa.

“This has shown that our leader, the governor gives equal opportunity to party members. And that is why there is no faction in the party.

”We’re all equal under the leadership of our governor,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the new officers, Ango Malammadori, promised that they will ensure fairness and equity in the discharge of their duties.

Malammadori added that the executives would do their best to build and strengthen the party.

For his part, Sani commended the governor and the out-gone executives of the party for providing an enabling environment which facilitated successful conduct of the congresses in the state.