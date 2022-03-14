Advertisement

Some of our ‘bad’ friends smile and laugh with us. Then, they go behind our back and laugh at us …with their ‘good’ friends. Mitta Xinindlu

One of the practice, of Nigeria politicians deliberately betraying anybody just to stay relevant in the polity and can reinvent themselves in any situation. It is in public knowledge that governing ruling party faces many protracted internal cris put APC into one feud to other all in effort by segment of stakeholders to take the control of the party structure whereby the crisis has grown to pitiable and dirty politics resulting in booting out two party National Working committee.

Former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for being responsible for the crisis in the party and for being highhandedness and lacked the courage to confront the pockets of political despots who could not operate by the party’s rules. It was under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) that the strength of the party drastically reduced as it has lost 7 states to PDP before and after 2019 general elections. Some party stakeholders blamed Oshiomole’s sold the gubernatorial primary elections to the highest bidders and other argued Comrade Adams Oshiomhole narrowed the party to himself.

In 2019, APC disqualified from participating in the Rivers state gubernatorial election, as it failed to act in line with electoral act of conducting internal primary election for its choice of flag bearer in Rivers state. The party the party lose opportunity of winning an election at the PDP strong base states but badly managed governorship election victory in Bayelsa state in addition with shady primary election to choice its flag bearer in Bayelsa and Zamfara states.

Henceforth, the party lose opportunity of winning an election at the PDP strong base states but badly managed governorship election victory in Bayelsa state. These crises created in the party where many aggrieved party rush to the court to seek justice leaving the party with many litigations across the country this leading to the birthed of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, on June 25, 2020.

Political watchers observed that the formation of Caretaker Committee was crucial at that critical time considering the party was on verge of collapse at same time the party became like a theatre of infighting both at the national level and in many states. Governor, Hon. Mala Buni appointment as a as the Caretaker Committee Chairman was not surprised to the party stakeholders having served twice as National Secretary of the party, and conversant with the party’s internal mechanism.

To be honest with reality, history will be kind to Governor Buni’s stewardship in APC role as stabilising committee that embarked on the visitations and consultations mission and met all national leaders and other party stakeholders across the country in order to accommodate all interests. Members expressed hope that interim committee healing the wounds of members by repositioning the party and peace restored to the party after the protracted leadership crisis.

Evidently, APC CECPC has witnessed the fortunes of the party drastically improved, the committee has brought back many aggrieved party members and even reconciled many prominent party members across the country and both critical stakeholders have resolved their differences in favour of party’s interest. It is an understatement to say life has returned to the party in view with bubbling nature of a once abandoned ruling party National Secretariat. Against all odds, APC Caretaker Committee had organised party ward congresses, local governments congresses and the states congresses, where officers were elected into their respective offices. The work done by the CECPC bolstered the confidence of the party, which has been transformed.

There are some Anti CECPC forces working assiduously to spoil the noticeable achievements recorded by the Caretaker Committee by spinning different narratives to the effect that Buni wants to continue to run the affairs of the party up to the time the party will conduct the its presidential primary where candidates for 2023 elections would emerge so that can use the party’s national chairman platform to lobby for the position of vice-president.

Let these anti-Buni forces remember CECPC reduced many litigations against the party. Paid off all the party’s debts, procured the building housing its national headquarters and raised its membership all of them fully registered. On over stay in office let them recalls that the first six months period time was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no a time that Governor Mai Mala Buni’s Single handly sought the committee extension without the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for all the three times extension there was collective inputs of all stakeholders.

On recent untenable calls on the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to relinquish his chairmanship of the committee, has clearly hit the bricks after (INEC) rejected the nomination of Niger State as the Chairman of Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party. The treachery committed by them against Governor Buni clearly presents a hidden agenda they have and is like exactly what Julius Caesar experienced. He was betrayed by many people whom he thought were his close friends, but are his internal opponents cloth as trusted companions.

Despite numerous opposition rhetoric from anti Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee all aimed at discrediting the Bunis efforts and the good works but Buni led caretaker Committee worked assiduously with all sincerity and re-energised and rescuing troubled party that was heading towards imminent collapse and disintegration, to a very strong and solid party.

Dukawa write in from Kano can be reached at abbahydukawa@gmail.com