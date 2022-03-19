Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Governorship aspirant under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi, Muhammad Sani Al-amin has pleaded with president Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint the outgoing Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund) Professor Elias Sulaiman Bogoro.

The Gubernatorial hopeful who made the plea in an open letter to the President on Friday, said the TetFund Boss whose tenure expires 18th March was once replaced with Dr. AB Baffa who failed woefully.

Al-Amin said he was compelled to channel his opinion through the press considering the President’s tight schedules which made effort to see him proving abortive.

“Your Excellency Sir, you may recall that Professor Bogoro was once replaced by one Dr. AB Baffa who failed woefully to deliver on the core mandates why TETFUND was established hence the only viable option was to reinstate Bogoro who has changed the narratives”, parts of the open letter reads.

The Guber aspirant said that the successes and achievements recorded by Professor Bogoro are unprecedented which made him to perceived that such rare and exceptional personalities need not to be replaced so sudden.

He said it was unarguable discussion that TETFUND has been revived, reactivated and made very functional under Professor Bogoro who has brought a new lease of life to tartiarry institutions across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“His ingenuity and high records of academia, he has injected and brought new ideas and innovations that are of international Standard Which has so far increase the nation tartiarry institutions to compete with their counterparts around the world”, the letter further explained.

“, the TetFund Boss has established the titan of renowned academics under the leadership of Professor Gadzama which formed part of the reasons behind the world class infrastructural development in the nation’s tartiarry institutions apart from producing a number of academics reforms to meet with the current world Challenges.”

He said professor Bogoro’s interventions in the area of Educational Research has given an opportunity to all and sundry to spring up to the peak of academic without regards to the status and background of the researchers.

“He has renewed and simplified methods of research development making an easy ride and easy accessible with emphasis on merits and performance”, he added.

The Guber aspirant pointed out that Professor Bogoro through TETFUND has sponsored many results oriented and highly practical research by investing in the of training and retraining Academic Staff in Universities and other tartiarry institutions of higher learning in Nigeria.

He said both local and foreign training got the necessary attention under Bogoro’s watch because of their importance in reviving dwindling Education Sector.

“It is important to note that, almost if not all the current infrastructures the Nigerian Universities and other tartiarry institutions can burst up are few among to many to mention of Professor Bogoro legacies as an Executive Secretary of TETFUND. These Infrastructural development ranges from Road networks,halls of high capacity and magnitude, construction and furnishing of new faculties, Departments ,Offices and laboratories to support local Research and innovations, libraries and many more”,