Following the end of the hand over ceremony to the Governor of Anambra State in the person of Charles Chukwuma Soludo from the out going governor of Anambra in the person of Willie Obiano, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] arrested the former governor as he attempted to board a flight to Houston, Texas in the USA.

He was arrested on Thursday evening. He has been on the watch list of the EFCC for some months.

Details to follow…