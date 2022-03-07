Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE

The Indigenous Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria, the umbrella body of all youth leaders from across ethnic nationalities in the country, championing the cause of peace, unity, and equity, have resolved to support a president of Southeast extraction in the 2023 Presidential election.

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, ranking members of the body met in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, and discussed the prospects of a president of South East extraction come 2023.

It was anonymously resolved that the Igbos have been the most and strongest factor in the Nigerian projects, right from the colonial days and even through the hills and valleys the nation has been since independence.

The President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka who was in attendance with his lieutenants received a marching order by the organisation to host and convene a meeting in the South East for a position statement by the Indigenous Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria to be made on the burning issue of Presidency of Southeast extraction ahead of the 2023 election.

The meeting was considered as fait-accompli, a venue for formal declaration of the position of Indigenous Nigerian youth leaders on the way forward for the country and for the peace, equity, justice and unity of the country.

In attendance at the meeting were the President General of Eggon Ethnic Nationality World Wide, Sir Mandy David Abuluya, Mada National Youth President, Cmr John Umaru Mada President General, Engr. James Bashayi, Eggon National Youth president, Cmr. Samson Duga, Cmr. William Ojigi, National Coordinator of Indigenous Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria/Leaders of Thoughts, Cmr. Onkpe Augustine, national president of Akweya Youth Progress Forum, among others.

Acknowledging the cream of presidential hopeful aspirants in APC and PDP from Southeast, the Mada Youth president Comrade John Umaru and Eggon Youth President Comrade Sampson Duga noted that Mr. Peter Obi in PDP and Engr. Ogbonnaya Onu in APC are credible aspirant that can rebuild Nigeria as giant of Africa in line with the vision of Nigerian founding fathers like Nnamdi Azikiwe. They noted that with the condition of Nigeria now, the economic meltdown and insecurity that have ravaged Middle belt Ethnic Nationalities and people, they have no doubt that a president of Southeastern extraction would have erroneous capacity to save Nigeria from ethnic, religious and economic crises.

The national President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, frowned at the inability of Indigenous ethnic nationalities in Nasarawa to produce the Governor of Nasarawa state, and caustioned that Marginalization of Indigenous ethnic nationalities in Nasarawa shall not continue anyone, especially on 2023 governorshisp election in Nasarawa. “Ndigbo will partner with all victimised ethnic nationalities in Nigeria to promote justice, fairness and equity, and to champion equal rights and opportunities to all political interests in Nigeria.

Comrade Igboayaka, the Ohanaeze Youth Council National President pointed out that the only thing that will guarantee peace and unity among ethnic nationalities in Nigeria is the respect for the Indigenous ethnic nationalities’ rights in power sharing.