By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has said that over one million, seven hundred thousand persons now seek HIV/AIDS treatment in the South-eastern part of Nigeria.

The South-east Zonal Coordinator of the Agency, Dr Miriam Ezekwe disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting of the Agency, held in Awka, Anambra State capital, where he also noted that the figure was as at end of December, 2021.

He observed that there was a 37.37% increase in the figure in the last six years, as it has grown from 670,000 it used to be in 2015 to the current figure.

According to her, the epidemic control is achievable through policies, resources and actions put together to enable person infected to seek medical attention rather than suffering in silence.

Dr. Ezekwe further explained that the non-health-sector interventions, such as HIV/AIDS peer education, condom and lubricants, palliative care, syringe and needle distribution, and others are also very significant in achieving zero HIV infections, zero discrimination, and zero AIDS-related deaths.

Speaking at the event, the United Nations AIDs Resident Program Officer in Anambra State, Dr. Adaoha Anosike appreciated all the partners for their interest and participation in deliberating on issues bothering on HIV and AIDs in the state.

She revealed that Anambra State has the highest prevalence of HIV/AIDS in South-east which is not a good ordeal, and said that the meeting was primarily aimed at strengthening preventive measures against the infection as well as deliberating on how to make sure senstization about the disease reaches every member of the State.