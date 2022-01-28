Advertisement

Barely three months after the All Progressive Congress, APC, conducted its congresses in all the 36 states of the federation, stakeholders of the party from Bauchi Central Senatorial Zone stood their ground that the National Reconciliation Committee has not visited the state to mediate aggrieved members of the party.

The APC National Reconciliation Committee headed by a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu was set up to look into complaints by members of the party after the October 17th 2021 congress of the party.

Chairman of Bauchi Central APC stakeholders Hon Adamu Noma said this in Bauchi on Wednesday while addressing a press conference at the NUJ secretariat.

He said the stakeholders wrote to the reconciliation committee about the lingering leadership crisis that engulfed the party in the state after two parallel Chairmen of the party in the state emerged through variegated congresses, Hon Sunusi Aliyu Kunde and Hon Babayo Aliyu respectively.

Bauchi State High Court had on 8th December 2021, issued an order of interim injunction halting Hon Hon Babayo Aliyu from parading himself as Bauchi State Chairman of the APC.

“To consolidate the position of Bauchi State critical stakeholders, a petition was written to the National Reconciliation Committee after the appearance of an unfamiliar person parading himself as the State Chairman of Bauchi APC.

“On November 16 2021, we received a letter of acknowledgement from the National Reconciliation Committee duly signed by its secretary, Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo.

“Since receiving the aforementioned letter, we are yet to interface with the committee, as they have not come to Bauchi,” he said.