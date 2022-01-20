Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

No fewer than twelve (12) indigent students and parishioners of the Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Umudike Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State broke down in tears when the Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Humphrey “Gbarie” Nwojoko paid off their WAEC and NECO Examinations fees.

The students who were apparently at crossroads as to what to do to enable them participate in the Examinations billed for the later this year expressed pleasant surprise and happiness that moved some of them to tears of joy.

Fr. Nwojoko who is the Spiritual Director of Everyday with Jesus and Mary Adoration Ministry, Ukpor while handing over the envelopes to the lucky students said that he was moved after a 42-Days special prayers that was concluded recently in the parish.

That he had announced during the Third Sunday ministration in the parish for all parishioners who were going to take this year’s WAEC and NECO Examinations to come as there would be special prayers for them.

The priest, popularly called “Fr. Gbarie” however noted that many final year students did not show up. But that the twelve who came got their examination fees paid.

He charged them to face their studies squarely so as to come out in flying colors, to enable them contribute their quota toward making the world a better place. He decried a situation where many youths these days prefer masquerading and other fetish activities rather than going to church.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Chinecherem Ikwueme, said she want to read Law in the University but disclosed that her parents do not have the resources to train her but that Fr Nwojoko has now intervened.

She thanked Fr Nwojoko on behalf of all the beneficiaries for his show of love and benevolence.