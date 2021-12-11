Advertisement

By Helen Mba

Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi has approved writing of all four examinations conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) compulsory in the state.



Umahi gave his approval on Thursday, when officials of the examination body paid him a visit in his office, at Abakaliki.



247ureports correspondent gathered that the approval came as a result of a request made by the NECO body.

Recall that Prof Ibrahim Wushishi on assumption of office as the new Chief Executive Officer, NECO, vowed to reposition NECO to become a credible and internationally acclaimed examination body.



During a press interview at centenary city, Abakaliki, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi reiterated his statement of making NECO a credible examination body, to be recognised globally. “Where Nigerians will carry NECO certificate anywhere in the world and be recognised, and given whatever that is due to them. In terms of admission, employment, and any other thing that the certificate can offer them.”



While speaking further on challenges faced by the body, he stated that logistics are some of the challenges the examination body normally face, in trying to get across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.