By Favour Goodness

Dr Rabe Nasir, the Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, has been reportedly assassinated by yet to be identified gunmen.

Nasir, was killed on Thursday in his residence in Daura Road, GRA, in Katsina metropolis.

Tribune quoted a neighbour who craved anonymity, to have said that the commissioner’s lifeless body was discovered after he failed to return several calls made to his phone.

“Only for us to discover his lifeless body this morning when we entered his house.

“More worrisome is we are all living near the state Police Command,” he added.