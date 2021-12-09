Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A 29 years old man, Mr Chiadikobi Nnadi, suspected to have killed a human rights activist and supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Kenechukwu Okeke has been arraigned in court and also remanded in prison custody.

Okeke, an activist dragged several celebrities and news organisations to court during the EndSARS protest for defaming President Buhari.

Okeke was killed in Nkpor, Near Onitsha by his former tenant, Nnadi over a disagreement on rent.

Nnadi, leading a gang of six young men accosted Okeke in his house, macheted him and poured fuel on him, before setting him ablaze, leading to his death.

The state police command’s spokes person, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who revealed that Chiadikobi has been remanded in prison after being arraigned today said: “The suspect, one Chiadikobi Nnaji, ‘M’ Aged 29yrs implicated in the brutal murder of Kenechukwu Okeke has today, 9th December, 2021 been charged to court and subsequently remanded in a Correctional facility in Anambra State.

“Recall, following the murder incident that took place in Nkpor on 28th October 2021 which also trended on the social media, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra Command, CP Echeng Echeng had then ordered the immediate arrest of persons linked to the murder. The order resulted in the investigation and arrest of Chiadikobi Nnaji.

“The CP thanked members of the public, especially family members of the deceased as well as their well wishers for their various support which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The CP also assures that the Command will always live up to expectation in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities.”