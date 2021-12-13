Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi state, said he had no plan to return to PDP, saying, doing so, is like going back to Egypt.

Umahi was apparently reacting to a claim by a chieftain of the PDP, Dr Isaac Nkolez from Imo State that Umahi was planning to return to the PDP.

Umahi left the PDP to APC last years, citing marginalization of the South-East region by the Party.

The governor who spoke at the new government house chapel, Ochoudo centenary city, Abakaliki, on Sunday during special thanksgiving service, said those peddling the rumormof his possible return to PDP deserved to be flogged 30 times.

Umahi maintained that he had performed better under the APC and would never think of returning to the PDP.

“Some people were writing the other day that Umahi wants to go back to PDP. Why will somebody open the very very smelling mouth and say this, me with all these achievements, you said I want to go back to Egypt?

That man supposed to be flogged 30 times when he can’t even find a road to go to his compound and he is telling me that I want to go back to PDP. Let him bring all the Governors of his party let us debate.

“And to the opposition parties, thank you very much because you are keeping us in checks but the kind of opposition in Ebonyi state is a kind of bitterness, and that is not opposition. Opposition

urge to be constructive”, he said.

On President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit to the State, he said no group or anybody can stop the President from visiting the state any time he wants him to visit Ebonyi.

“I saw where one misguided element that calls himself IPOB member said President is not welcomed in Ebonyi. I said to him, it is inconsequential and he is a misguided element. I was in Paris and I told Mr. President that the leaders of South East would want to visit him over the issue of peace in the southeast and I appealed to him to postpone the visit Ebonyi to early next year. But I didn’t want to tell our people because I was pushing for the completion of most of the projects as if Mr. President was going to come this year.

“So, Mr. President will come when we want him to come. So, that guy is an inconsequential human being. If he is serious, let him lead the war to Ebonyi State and let him see if he will find a feat to go back. So, all commissioning will be from next year January”, he said.