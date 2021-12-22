Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

As intendng customers both within and outside Anambra state rush to make last minute purchases for Christmas and Yuletide, the Onitsha Main Market, security operatives has warned criminal elements to stay clear.

Chief Chinenye Ihenko (Okpompi), Chief Security Officer of the Main Market has said that it was better prepared to withstand any criminality.

“We are aware of many prophecies about perceived criminal attack on the market but it is only a tree, that you want to cut down and it will still stand there.

“By the special Grace of God we shall conquer,” he told our Correspondent on Wednesday.

Ihenko said every measures had been put in place to deal with the situation, adding that no planned evil attack would be spared.

He assured the customers coming to the market to make purchases and the traders of adequate protection.

He, however, warned both the traders and their customers to be wary of the season’s rush and ensure they protect their goods.

“Come and buy your goods successfully and go back to your destinations unmolested. You must also be security conscious, security is everyone business.

“We have had many such theft cases, but this time we have synergized with the market leaderdhip and adequately prepared,” Ihenko affirmed.

He cautioned traders in the market that in this harmattan period to always switch off all electrical appliances in their shops after business before going home.

“We always tell them to put out any electrical control switch to avoid any light spark when they left for their homes, but some of them always disobeyed it,” he said.