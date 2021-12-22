Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

George Moghalu, ex-National auditor of the All Progressive Congress, APC has said Andy Uba has no locus to challenge the victory of Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra governorship election.

Moghalu, a candidate in the party’s primary for the Anambra governorship election said this while reacting to the court’s judgement nullifying Andy Uba’s candidacy in the recently conducted election.

The APC chieftain in a statement by the Director of his Campaign Organization, Arch Okey Chukwuogo, on Tuesday, called the court verdict a clear vindication of the wishes and prayers of the entire members of the party in the state.

“The judgement is expected because nobody sees illegality and calls it legal and fair is fair and it is good to take what belongs to everyone? Moghalu wrote.

“I will be surprised if he goes to the appeal court and what are you appealing for when it is clear that no primary election was conducted in Anambra APC and by the judgement it means that Andy Uba was not a candidate in the said election.

“He has no locus to go to the election petitions tribunal to challenge the victory of the APGA candidate that win the election which he was not part of and he did not participate in.