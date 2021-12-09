Advertisement



Wants FG to complete projects and urged staff to wake up to their duties

Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), has decried the poor State of infrastructure and services at Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital, Abakiliki in Ebonyi State.

The group in a statement in Abakiliki, the capital lamented that there was no enough space for patients in the tertiary hospital, forcing some of patients to lie on the bare floor during emergencies.

In the statement signed by NUF Publicity Secretary, Chief Unah Zachius Unah, they forum said some of the air conditioners were not also functioning.

The toilets in some of wards, they said, especially the orthopaedic section have since according to sources stopped working.

But more pathetic according to the Ndigbo group was the indifferent and insensitivity of some medical personnel due to poor attitude to work.

Some of these workers including medical personnel especially Nurses who have negative attitude towards the patience especially in emergency ward of the hospital.

The group noted that the hospital is a new one, wondering why such facilities like toilets, air-conditioners and others facilities would fail so soon.

NUF tasked the management and staff of the teaching hospital to wake up to their responsibilities to achieve the purpose of the institution.

Noting that the hospital needed serious financial attention both from the Federal Government and the state government, the group said that efforts should be made to complete the new buildings under construction to enable it face its glaring challenges

They however noted that there are exceptions among staff as some approached their duties with fear of God and professionalism.

Efforts to get the image maker of the teaching hospita, Mr. Orji Uzodimma to respond failed as his phone was ringing engaged.

9th December 2021.